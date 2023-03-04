Sheryl Sandberg named Facebook Chief Operating Officer

In 2008, Facebook announced Sheryl Sandberg as its new Chief Operating Officer.

At the time, Sandberg was Google’s vice president of global online sales and operations, responsible for online sales of its advertising and publishing products. Sandberg joined Google in 2001.

Sandberg would join Facebook on March 24, 2008 and be responsible for helping the company scale its operations and expand its presence globally.

Why the change?

“For me that is part of the excitement,” Sandberg said. “I’ve loved being part of the process of helping to build Google. The opportunity to help another young company to grow into a global leader is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Sandberg would remain COO of Facebook, later Meta, for 14 years. She announced her departure in June 2022 and officially transitioned out of her COO role by August.

Read all about it in Facebook’s New Chief Operating Officer, Ex-Google VP, Sandberg.

Also on this day

2022: Google said “the Home page surfaces information that’s relevant to you based on your behavior in Analytics.”

2022: The platforms already had suspended ads from Russian state media. As the conflict in Ukraine intensified, they were stopping all ads from serving to Russia-based users.

2022: Ad Creator and its built-in photo editor could help advertisers that didn’t have access to a design team save time.

2021: You could now see device and platform breakdown in your Google My Business performance reports.

2021: The updates could help advertisers keep tabs on the metrics that are important to them and notify them of significant performance changes.

2021: Microsoft Bing updated recipe results, similar-looking items, expandable carousels, infographic panels and local answers design.

2020: Half of those responding to a survey said they had been working in the industry for more than a decade and 11% had been working in local SEO for 20 years or more.

2020: Marvin also discussed her career, PPC versus SEO, natural language in search and some controversial topics in Google Ads.

2019: Google allowed up to 10 unique offers in the local listing carousel.

2019: The production-ready v1 of the Google Ads API was available and ready for use.

2019: Google’s SVP of Global Affairs Kent Walker urged changes in language ahead of ratification.

2016: Google would ensure those within a country where a RTBF request was granted could not find censored content, regardless of what Google edition they used.

2016: Experimental feature allowed local businesses to promote specific content, which could be shared directly from the “card carousel.”

2016: Searching for [animal noises] would bring up a carousel of animals with a speaker icon next to each one to listen to the sounds/noises that specific animal makes.

2016: A local business was spotted using the equivalent of Candidate Cards to add content directly into Google’s search results.

2016: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2015: Google said the change was meant to help local searchers, but did the Right To Be Forgotten play a role?

2015: Google tested how searchers would react to not seeing a snippet description in the search results.

2015: This was the first time Google had launched a native app for monitoring and managing AdWords campaigns.

2015: YP built ypSearch Marketplace, a paid-search, bidded marketplace that tapped into the company’s 80 million monthly users.

2014: The feature let searchers save URLs and searches to their personal Bing/Microsoft account, in order to build an index of their own saved searches.

2014: Cortana was intended to help users discover and search for information as well as providing Google Now like personalization and “predictive search” capabilities.

2013: Microsoft’s “Scroogled” ad campaign, which attacked Google over paid inclusion in shopping and Gmail over privacy, was coming to an end.

2011: This auto-completion was happening on long-tail terms where Google Suggest had stopped giving suggestions.

2011: Revenue-per-click was showing a modest improvement.

2011: Google was showing a user’s latest tweet as the snippet. It was even keeping links from the tweet active in the snippet.

2011: The company announced a local marketing campaign aimed at upping usage of Google Places and Hotpot. Google gave away 10,000 free Las Vegas Monorail tickets.

2011: Features included the ability to run reports across clients, better filtering, improved geo-targeting, and the ability to deploy and measure “experiments,” or A/B split testing.

2011: Google and Microsoft joined forces to fight a common foe: a small company in Texas that held a potentially sweeping mapping patent.

2011: The two travel search engines announced a formal partnership to provide searchers with more comprehensive results.

2011: The Live Link Roll was a widget that displayed a site’s most recent inbound links “as they happen in realtime.”

2011: Clicker raised roughly $19 million from investors.

2011: The concept of “local” as a meaningful way to segment audiences was gradually becoming obsolete.

2010: Google was asking for user feedback and ideas for its Google Buzz product, and had set up an ideas forum using Google Moderator.

2010: How small changes snowballed into an entirely new meaning. Related: Does SEM = SEO + CPC Still Add Up?

2010: 73% had never heard of real-time results before participating this study.

2009: Expandable ads are those annoying banners/graphics that expand and cover up the actual page content.

2009: Google planned to spend up to $8 million on newspaper and print magazine advertising to alert copyright holders about the settlement.

2009: Two new tools would help users share their medical information with trusted friends, family members, or medical providers.

2009: Google added an Earthquake OneBox result for a search on [earthquake].

2009: Offers.com entered an already crowded space of coupons/deals sites.

2008: Google’s “Search Within A Site” search box feature.

2008: Google ranked at number four while Microsoft ranked at 16. Yahoo did not make the list.

2008: Yahoo announced a new mobile application called “onePlace” that appeared to be an elegant, highly customizable mobile bookmarking system and RSS reader.

2008: Ask.com was being refocused to build out an engine that answered questions tailored to women searching on health and entertainment.

2008: Some cloaking history plus an honest plea to get past this stupid, stupid issue.

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< March 3 | Search Marketing History | March 5 >