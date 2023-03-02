Happy birthday, Yahoo! (or is it?)

In 1995, Yahoo! was incorporated.

I was very close to using our March 1 edition of This day in search history to wish Yahoo a happy 28th birthday. Especially after I saw our 2010 story, Happy Birthday, Yahoo: 15 Years Old Today.

But why was that the only headline from March 1 on Search Engine Land about it being Yahoo’s birthday? Perhaps it was because our article discussed a Yahoo blog post (Happy 15th Birthday Yahoo! from Jerry and David!), which was posted on March 1 and contained the words “as we celebrate 15 years today.”

Digging deeper into our archives, things continued to be confusing:

Well, on March 2, 2005, Yahoo celebrated its 10th birthday by giving away a free scoop of Baskin-Robbins ice cream. And on March 2, 2020, Yahoo wished itself a happy birthday on social media and shared 25 years of milestones.

I even went to Yahoo search for the first time in a very long time to find out what Yahoo search (powered by Microsoft Bing) would tell me. No surprise, Wikipedia provided further consensus about March 2:

So Yahoo’s “official” birthday seems to be March 2, not March 1. Although it could easily be argued that neither is actually the “real” birthday of Yahoo.

After all, the company was founded in 1994. Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web was renamed as Yahoo in April 1994. And the Yahoo.com domain was registered on Jan. 18, 1995.

Also, let’s not add to the confusion by even mentioning the birthday of Yahoo Search (Feb. 18, 2004).

Ultimately, it really doesn’t matter whether Yahoo’s “real birthday” is. We already went through this with Google (see: Google Is 10 Years Old? Finding The Real Google Birthday), which decided to officially celebrate its birthday every Sept. 27.

So we wish Yahoo a happy birthday today. On March 2. As it should be.

And it seems like Yahoo’s search team will be wishing for a search comeback this year.

Also on this day

2022: Google updated its help documents to say that it may require you to verify your business with an additional method.

2022: Kompyte offered competitive analysis tools that help marketers track changes on a competitor’s site, ad copy, social media and more.

2022: LinkedIn would soon give creators more details on the people who read and engage with their content.

2021: The company’s gross profit was just under $95 million in 2020, compared to just under $70 million in 2019.

2021: Ads from companies (in this case, platforms like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook) will be taxed at a rate of 2.5% to 10%, depending on their annual global revenue.

2020: Repeating the same question and answer in multiple FAQ pages on your site would put you in violation of Google’s guidelines.

2020: The international SEO expert shared advice on managing her SEO clients while traveling to help educate the SEO industry.

2018: The API let you pull Bing Knowledge Graph information about people, places, things, and local businesses directly into sites and apps.

2018: Advertisers could pick an image and favorite review or let an algorithm do it for them.

2018: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2017: Google could now handle queries containing sequences of 2–3 special characters.

2017: A new test doubled the number of characters available in text ad descriptions.

2016: Conversational search would allow users to buy or locate products by just talking to their devices.

2015: Average star rating and costs for city hotels were listed, along with “View hotels” link that delivered results page for hotels in the relevant city.

2015: Yahoo couldn’t maintain gains from previous months and small “switchback” losses to Google were likely to erode share more in the coming months.

2012: Microsoft Advertising was reaching out to PPC experts and small business customers, hoping to pair them up to educate SMBs about adCenter and learn about their needs and challenges.

2012: iPad users accounted for about 1% of all internet users in Russia.

2012: “If a Google Maps car is coming down the street, what am I going to do?”

2012: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2011: Related:

2011: About 100 small advertisers were using Twitter’s “promoted” ad products. By contrast, 125 big brands were using the site to market their products or services.

2011: Search Engine Land’s 10 most popular stories from February 2011.

2010: With no need for a physical address, calls could now be directed to call centers and more easily utilized by “national” advertisers.

2010: Google was awarded a patent (“Determining and/or using location information in an ad system”) that had broad implications for PC and mobile advertising.

2010: What would you do to get Google to build a super high-speed broadband network in your hometown? If you were the city of Topeka, Kansas, you changed your name to Google, Kansas.

2010: Yahoo scored a spot as the default search engine on the Motorola Backflip, AT&T’s first phone using the Android operating system.

2010: Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz said that Yahoo would “absolutely” consider a buyout offer from “any company at the right price.”

2010: TimeSense, the company’s version of Google Trends, was a tool being used within Yahoo.

2009: Google was testing four sitelinks on a single line (one column), directly under the snippet and above the display URL

2009: Microsoft said it was using the Kumo.com URL for internal testing purposes only.

2009: This looked similar to how Yahoo displayed image ads on the Yahoo Directory.

2009: Anecdotes suggested that the newspapers were doing well with the program.

2009: Called Twitter Search Results on Google, it added the most recent five tweets for your search query above Google’s regular search results.

2009: Video search and SEO services provider EveryZing introduced MediaCloud, an online service that automatically generated search-friendly metadata for video, audio and other rich media content.

2007: Google confirmed the problem, noting it wouldn’t impact search rankings, and said it would be resolved in the coming weeks.

2007: BBC would showcase its content on BBC, BBC WorldWide and BBC News.

2007: Answers to 35 questions related to Google censorship.

