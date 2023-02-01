Google accuses Bing of copying its search results

In 2011, the headline Google: Bing Is Cheating, Copying Our Search Results appeared first on Search Engine Land.

As Danny Sullivan reported: “Google has run a sting operation that it says proves Bing has been watching what people search for on Google, the sites they select from Google’s results, then uses that information to improve Bing’s own search listings.”

The story actually began in May 2010, when Google noticed that Bing was returning the same sites as Google when someone would enter unusual misspellings. By October 2010, the results for Google and Bing had a much greater overlap than in previous months. Ultimately, Google created a honeypot page to show up at the top of 100 “synthetic” searches (queries that few people, if anyone, would ever enter into Google).

This story got picked up by dozens of media outlets as both companies got into a public war of words and blog posts.

Google called Bing’s search results a “cheap imitation.”

Meanwhile, Bing called the sting operation a “spy-novelesque stunt” and defended their monitoring of consumer activity to influence Bing’s search results.

And all this happened on the same day as Bing’s Future of Search Event, where the Google-Bing dispute raged on in person.

Oh what a day.

Also on this day

2022: Tagging added URL parameters to your tracking URLs for better analytics and measurements.

2022: The portfolio feature automatically adjusted bidding across multiple campaigns to balance under- and over-performing campaigns that shared the same bidding strategy.

2021: The feature helped searchers learn more about the search result or search feature they were interested in clicking on.

2021: The label read “identifies as Black-owned” and showed in the product listing results within Google Shopping.

2021: Marketers were seeing an end to conditions that have made business travel to training seminars, conferences and trade shows unsafe.

2021: In this installment of Barry Schwartz’s vlog series, he also chatted with Beobide about the page experience update.

2018: Multi-User Access allowed users to have one email and password to access all of the Bing Ads accounts they manage.

2018: This made it possible to create a structured restaurant menu for display in mobile search listings directly in Google My Business.

2018: You could now wake up to a favorite playlist and use voice to pick up where you left off with Netflix shows.

2017: Japan’s high court ruled that search results are a form of speech entitled to protection.

2016: Companies, often not based in the local area, set up fake locations within Google Maps to trick the algorithm into thinking they were locally based.

2016: Data from Bing provided key trends on Valentine’s Day-related searches — including gifts, candy, flowers, restaurants and jewelry — and ad performance.

2016: Hard pressing on the app brought up a menu for the “I’m Feeling Curious” button.

2016: In search and Google Now, users were able to get a combination of candidate-generated content and third-party content about the primaries and the election.

2014: With the right content and user experience, Yahoo could have generated new “search” usage and ad revenue from mobile.

2013: The settlement ended several months of debate over France’s plan to charge Google for linking to French news content.

2013: The proposal was required to address four “areas of concern” – “search bias” and “diversion of traffic”; improper use of third-party content and reviews by Google; third-party publisher exclusivity agreements; and portability of ad campaigns to other search platforms.

2013: The two patents (originally issued in the early 1990s and owned by Lycos, which later sold them) pertained to the ranking and placement of ads in search results.

2013: Answer: On multiple devices. For information on the football teams, recipes and snacks.

2013: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2012: Google remained “convinced that a free high-quality mapping tool is beneficial for both Internet users and websites.”

2011: Under the terms, agencies had to provide their clients with metrics on costs, clicks and impressions on AdWords at least monthly, if not more often.

2011: Blekko decided to ban the top 20 spam sites from its index entirely, including ehow.com.

2011: Licensing issues had delayed the service, despite Google offering boatloads of cash to music labels.

2011: Latitude could send reminders to check-in at locations when you arrive, supported automated check-ins at places and automatically checked you out when you left a location.

2010: The local business ad (“enhanced listings“) allowed a business to stand out with an “enhanced” presence on the map or in the map-related listings on the SERP.

2010: News publishers had through April 2010 to modify their news sitemap to accommodate the new protocol.

2010: Google sales boss Nikesh Arora reportedly said that Google would consider giving more transparency about revenue splits in AdSense.

2010: Google and the Associated Press reached an agreement allowing Google to continue using AP content. But whether this is a long-term agreement was unclear.

2010: The SEO agency had recently launched Open Site Explorer and offered a variety of SEO tools.

2010: Google announced they would be discontinuing their support for “very old browsers.”

2010: The Boring couple had first sued Google in early 2008 for taking pictures of their suburban Pennsylvania home, which was on a clearly marked private road.

2010: Major events from the year 2000 in consumer search.

2009: Search engines and websites still had lots of room to improve in order to connect with searchers.

2009: It was the year of the microsite.

2008: Microsoft was ready to bid $31 per share to Yahoo’s board of directors to purchase the company, a deal potentially worth $45 billion. (Yahoo ultimately rejected this bid – and it wouldn’t be the last time.) More coverage of the bid:

2008: The API allowed developers to discover socially-labeled links on pages and generate connections between them.

2008: Effectively, the rules required that “any legal consumer device” must be allowed to access the C Block broadband network.

2007: Pages would continue to be crawled, they just wouldn’t get indexed.

2007: It was returning 500 errors, graphics weren’t loading and searches weren’t working.

2007: The National Pork Board thought one of her project’s T-shirts violated their trademark on the phrase “The Other White Meat.”

2007: Was it a social network? A game? Or service. We may never know.

2007: Open View aggregated user and expert reviews and generates a dynamic summary in more or less a single paragraph.

2007: X Prize’s mission was to “create radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity.”

2007: Google’s flyover to snap imagery of the Sydney landscape and residents didn’t go as planned.

