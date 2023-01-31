Google releases URL Inspection Tool API

In 2022, Google released a new API under the Search Console APIs for the URL Inspection Tool. The new URL Inspection API let you programmatically access the data and reporting you’d get from the URL Inspection Tool but through software.

Google’s URL Inspection Tool API had a limit of 2,000 queries per day and 600 queries per minute.

Google provided some use cases for the API:

SEO tools and agencies can provide ongoing monitoring for important pages and single page debugging options. For example, checking if there are differences between user-declared and Google-selected canonicals, or debugging structured data issues from a group of pages.

CMS and plugin developers can add page or template-level insights and ongoing checks for existing pages. For example, monitoring changes over time for key pages to diagnose issues and help prioritize fixes.

Within a week, several SEO professionals developed free new tools and shared scripts, and established SEO crawlers integrated this data with their own insights, as Aleyda Solis rounded up in 8 SEO tools to get Google Search Console URL Inspection API insights.

Also on this day

2022: This change may have resulted in seeing more or less errors in your Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data Search Console enhancement and error reports.

2022: Google Ads also launched auto-applied recommendations for manager accounts and more recommendations for Video campaigns.

2022: Google would combine its advertiser identity and business operations verification programs under a unified Advertiser verification program.

2022: Designed for small and mid-sized enterprises, the app automated weekly site crawls and detects issues ranging from broken pages to content that doesn’t meet best-practice guidelines for SEO.

2022: The augmented reality feature, called “Try On for Home Decor,” let users see what furniture looked like in their home before buying.

2020: The majority of participants also agreed that rich results improved Google search.

2020: LinkedIn sessions grew faster than the previous three quarters, though revenue growth slowed slightly in the second quarter of its fiscal 2020.

2019: Previously you were able to submit up to 10 URLs per day and maximum of 50 URLs per month. Bing increased these limits by 1000x and removed the monthly quota.

2019: Marketing Land’s Digital Agency Survey found the sector was weathering digital transformation well, but the growth of data-driven marketing made it clear where they needed to hire.

2019: Quora introduced three new metrics (Auctions Lost to Competition, Impression Share, Absolute Impression Share) to help advertisers understand how they performed in the ad auctions.

2018: Indexing and ranking are two separate processes – and this specific algorithm had no impact on indexing.

2018: Advertisers had to enable auto-tagging of the Microsoft Click ID in their accounts to get consistent ad conversion tracking from Safari.

2018: They demanded more changes, saying their problems have intensified rather than improved since the EC ruling in June 2017.

2017: Developers could now build their own tools around the mobile-friendly testing tool to see if pages are mobile-friendly.

2017: IF functions arrived to let advertisers customize ads based on device and retargeting list membership.

2017: Ads based on existing ad and landing page content were added to ad groups by Google.

2017: It would roll out to even more AdWords accounts in the next few months.

2017: The 3D printer worked in outer space, and the Majestic Landscape was printed at the International Space Station.

2014: For the prior three years Nadella had run Microsoft’s Server & Tools business. Before that he was in charge of Bing and online advertising.

2014: The sync window showed the total number of changes and the number of those that had been successfully downloaded from or posted to the account.

2014: Google showed the start time at the top of its results.

2014: Volkswagen garnered the top spot with the most ad impressions on Google.

2014: The latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2013: Google added three new measurement features to the AdWords for video reporting interface (Reach & Frequency, Column Sets Tailored to Marketing Goals, Geographic Visualization).

2013: The Doodle honored Robinson for his 94th birthday.

2012: A program that guaranteed top listings for local searches on Google, Yahoo and Bing? An “officially approved” one in “cooperation” with those search engines? Not true, said Google and Bing.

2012: Search ad spend was expected to grow 27% from 2011 to 2012, up from $15.36 billion to $19.51 billion. And by 2016, it was expected to reach almost $30 billion annually.

2012: Cutts managed to singlehandedly convince some government reps to let Googlebot crawl and index their websites.

2011: FairSearch.org opposed any such potential licensing deal.

2011: Google’s relationship with review sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp was as complicated as ever.

2011: More Android handsets were shipped in Q4 2010 than other platforms.

2011: Slashtags and the personalization that Blekko offered were even better suited to the mobile search use case in some respects.

2011: You could analyze domains, Twitter usernames, or keywords — and they can be compared over four timeframes: one day, a week, two weeks or a month.

2011: Wael Ghonim went missing not long after tweeting about being “very worried” and “ready to die.”

2010: “We did not enter the search business,” Jobs said. “They entered the phone business. Make no mistake they want to kill the iPhone. We won’t let them.”

2009: Due to a human error, Google told users “This site may harm your computer” for every website listed in search results.

2008: Google’s Q4, 2007 revenues were $4.83 billion, compared with $3.21 billion the year before.

2008: How the search engine was considering using social data to improve its search results.

2008: The overall industry average click fraud rate rose to 16.6% for Q4 2007. That was up from 14.2% for the same quarter in 2006, and 16.2% in Q3 2007.

2008: A pull-down menu allowed users to narrow or expand results for the same query and more easily discover non-traditional content in Google Maps.

2008: Spoiler alert: Schmidt left Google’s parent company Alphabet for good in February 2020.

2007: Google reported revenues of $3.21 billion for Q4 2006, representing a 67% increase over Q4 2005 revenues of $1.92 billion

2007: Google’s Shuman Ghosemajumdersome said third-party auditing firms don’t appear to be

matching up estimated fraud figures with refunds or even actual clicks registered by advertisers.

2007: The search engines had to make “moral judgments” about international authorities’ requests for information when they do not have to do the same for US requests.

2007: YSM’s public keyword research tool was sporadically offline, but Yahoo had plans to offer a new public keyword research tool.

2007: The account was disabled for 24 hours due to “unusual usage.”

2007: Brand Universe would create about 100 websites built around entertainment brands and pull together content from various Yahoo properties.

2007: Due to a trademark of the term.

2007: Boorah collected reviews from existing local search and content sites, summarized and enhanced the data and built additional features on top.

2007: What was new with Zibb, a B2B search engines, and the opportunities he saw going forward in B2B search.

