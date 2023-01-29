Google penalizes French link network

In 2014, Google’s Matt Cutts tweeted, “Today we’re taking action on a French link network that violates our quality guidelines (Buzzea).”

Buzzea was less than thrilled about being called a link network, saying they “oppose this assertion since we never stopped wanting to keep the ethical side of sponsored articles focusing on quality and natural links created.” As a result of the penalty, Buzzea officially called it quits.

Read all about it in Google Takes Down Another Link Network, France’s Buzzea.

This was hardly the first link network Google had gone after:

Buzzea would be just the first of several link networks Google identified and took action against later in 2014:

Also on this day

2021: Citing advertisers’ brand safety concerns, Facebook said the feature would allow marketers to choose whether to show their ads alongside potentially sensitive content.

2020: URLs shown in featured snippets that appeared in the right rail of Google desktop results would continue to be included in the main organic listings.

2020: In this installment of Barry Schwartz’s vlog series, he chatted with Barone about the older days of SEO and then moved on to how her career has changed over the years.

2019: Search marketing experts offered feedback on when to pay for search analytics tools, factors to consider and making the most out of what you buy.

2019: Google added a microphone to the Google.com search field on Android phones to enable mobile web voice search.

2018: A button in the beta Search Console explained why all of the old reports had not been migrated.

2018: Bing and Yahoo saw search ad spend jump 32% year-over-year. Google spend slowed slightly from Q3.

2016: Retail advertising spend on mobile Shopping ads nearly doubled year-over-year in Q4.

2016: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2014: That was Cutts’ answer to “Should I build links using article directories?”

2014: Two previous antitrust settlements were strenuously opposed and thus defeated by Google critics and competitors.

2014: Google was asked to pay $15.8 million in 2012. The plaintiffs were also seeking ongoing royalties, which the court awarded.

2014: There were also “photos,” “people you follow” and “near you” filters to further refine results.

2014: Bing also measured player searches, with Broncos’ quarterback Peyton Manning winning 72% of the searches over Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson.

2014: iOS and Android users could earn Bing Rewards credits (toward gift cards for brands like Amazon, Xbox and Dominos) by performing searches on their phone.

2013: Those advertisers were rewarded with higher click-through rates and lower cost-per-click than text ads.

2012: Images and reviews were very important in capturing users’ eye movements and clicks.

2011: Google was seeing millions of calls every month and it had become a core part of a large number of mobile search ad campaigns.

2010: When you visited Google Images on a smartphone, you would see “popular images” and a link to browse more popular images.

2010: Google confirmed it was “testing a feature in which text ads on Google search results pages may include star ratings and links to third party sites that have reviewed the advertiser’s business.”

2010: Online Services, which housed online advertising and Bing, reported $581 million in revenue vs. $609 million the prior year ago.

2010: It is a basic search engine, playing on the Google name and Google logo.

2009: The new interface looked similar to the charting/graphing system that Google Analytics used.

2009: The sites you visited most often were listed when you opened a new blank tab in Firefox.

2009: Hitwise research suggested that 72% of the site’s Top 50 search terms from December 2008 were music-related.

2009: You could add it to your Firefox search box manually via the add-on from Live Search.

2009: Google’s TV Ads team announced the addition of new metrics detailing time-shifted ad viewings.

2009: Known widely by his online handle lazerzubb, he was a fixture at various events.

2009: Google said the image was removed because of several requests from users using the Street View image removal option.

2008: Google’s Matt Cutts confirmed the behavior and said Google had already begun reversing it.

2008: This was a huge deal for Microsoft, giving their ad program exposure to 20 million unique users and over 330 million page views per month.

2008: It was “open warfare” between IAC CEO Barry Diller and Liberty Media, one of its largest backers and investors.

2008: A UK woman was convicted of trying to murder her husband after researching methods on Google.

2007: Brin was arguing that some information is better than no information.

2007: ‘Twas a hoax.

2007: Just lots of rumors.

2007: Tribune had struck a deal that had Topix providing content and a back-end platform for general merchandise classifieds on their newspaper sites.

2007: Wikio blended articles from major news web sites and blogs with commentary and tags from Wikio users.

