Analytics firm Jumpshot shuts down

In 2020, following critical articles about its data collection and sales practices, analytics firm Jumpshot was shut down by its parent company Avast.

Jumpshot was made famous within the SEO industry by SparkToro founder Rand Fishkin’s (heavily criticized and widely circulated) zero-click analysis and presentations.

Articles from Vice, PC Mag and Motherboard claimed that Avast and Jumpshot were “secretly harvesting” users’ browsing behavior, packaging it and reselling without their full knowledge.

Fishkin defended the company and faulted the publications for what he said was incomplete and biased reporting.

Read all about it in With Jumpshot shuttered, where will SEOs get their ‘zero-click’ fix now?

Also on this day

2022: This document explained how SafeSearch works and added some troubleshooting.

2020: The new-ish Apple Maps has a range of improved features and content

2020: Early looks at the new campaign type and native ad formats that have had little fanfare since launching in beta.

2019: In anticipation of the old Google Search Console going away, Google moved the security issues into the new version.

2019: Google began incorporating YouTube into its Search Partners network.

2019: While Amazon and LinkedIn cracked the top five, Marketing Land’s Digital Agency Survey found second-tier platforms were much less likely to see spending increases in the coming year.

2019: Microsoft released three location APIs: Bing Maps Location Recognition, Bing Maps Local Search API and Bing Maps Local Insights API.

2018: Google explained what featured snippets are, the various user interfaces and treatments you can get from these featured snippets and how they interact with desktop, mobile and voice search results.

2018: Advertisers could quickly see performance by audience and benchmark against non-targeted users.

2017: A report found that AMP results shown in the Google News section for mobile users had more than doubled in the past several days.

2017: The Doodle featured Korematsu with his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2015: A new Word Count Query dimension in Analytics let advertisers quickly compare head terms and long-tail queries.

2015: Google Now could now be integrated with 30+ developer apps.

2015: Bing’s search results included original content and almost anything a fan would need to know before the game starts.

2015: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have, and more.

2014: That was an increase of 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2012.

2014: It had been over a year since Graph Search launched.

2014: After attention was drawn to the fact it dropped links to competing financial websites, Google quietly restored the links.

2014: The local business info included basic business information, photos, hours of operation and some data specific to the business type.

2013: The beta was open only to electrical and electronics industries.

2013: 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had 50% more searches than Raven’s quarterback Joe Flacco.

2013: Some people on Google+ have added satirical, fake reviews to locations in North Korea.

2012: Yandex licensed data from Nokia-owned Navteq to offer better and more comprehensive maps coverage around the world.

2012: FAA Mobile Web App, USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map, National Archives Transcription Pilot Project and more.

2011: Many iOS users on iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad devices reported seeing the instant previews button on the right side of the search result.

2011: Google showed live snow results on the search results for ski resorts. The weather results had a slider and larger real estate for interacting with the weather.

2010: Google Street View was terribly unintuitive on the iPhone.

2009: Rather than fixing its problems and earning more revenue by doing something advertisers actually want, Yahoo seemed more interested in doing manual tweaks to advertiser accounts – without explicit permission – to generate more money.

2009: It enabled search marketers to define various kinds of actions or “conversions” (e.g., newsletter sign-up, ecommerce transactions, email capture).

2008: In particular, Google Universal Search filled more than just 10 spots on the page, while shopping and blog search results were among the new resources being included.

2008: Total revenue in Q4 was $1.83 billion, which represented 8% growth year-over-year ($1.7 billion). Full year 2007 revenues for Yahoo were $6.97 billion.

2008: Searching for [dangerous cult] returned the Scientology website in Position 1.

2008: The US Geological Survey and Google made global earthquake data available in Google Earth as one of the layers under “Places of Interest.”

2007: Conducting searches on Google.com for local-specific information could now return local reviews and business comparisons.

2007: You could now delete URLs from Yahoo’s index with a click of a button.

2007: Anyone could place code on their website to show off the number of links they have to a specific page or to their site.

2007: The industry average click fraud rate in Q4 2006 was 14.2% versus 13.8% for Q3, 14.1% for Q2 and 13.7% for Q1.

2007: The Google Mini would “enable companies to perform searches on intranets as well as internal business applications.”

2007: The feature would let users send SMS messages to their Orkut friends from their mobile phones.

2007: When you received an email in your Gmail account, and it contained a Google Docs or Spreadsheet file, the file would have a link to “Open as a Google Document.”

