R.I.P. AMP

In 2022, we revealed what happened when Search Engine Land shut off AMP.

TL;DR: “We have seen very little disruption to our traffic and have reaped the benefit of having a clearer picture of our audience analytics.”

We didn’t see any year-over-year declines in traffic that we could tie to AMP aside from the loss of pageviews to a handful of pieces that routinely spike for organic traffic.

Why did Search Engine Land shut off AMP? As we explained in We’re turning off AMP pages at Search Engine Land, it was due to competition in Top Stories (after AMP was no longer required for inclusion in Top Stories) and waning support by social media platforms.

Read all about it in What happened when we turned off AMP.

Also on this day

2022: It was a widespread issue, not a Google bug, related to a chat feature in Shopify that had this unintended consequence in search.

2020: You could see the projected impact of making bid or budget changes in your campaigns that used these smart bidding strategies.

2020: Pointy had solved a problem that vexed startups for more than a decade: how to bring small, independent retailer inventory online.

2019: Google removed the ability to leave comments on Google Webmaster blog because “most of the time they were off-topic or even outright spammy.”

2016: Amit Singhal, Google’s senior vice president of search, did almost all of his searches for more than a year on mobile devices.

2016: The new features: more competitive insights and benchmarking, customizable ad group and keyword bids, a new source for keyword suggestions and time range customization up to 24 months for keyword search volume.

2016: “It felt like the right time to freshen things up,” said Microsoft spokesperson.

2016: Google documented the attraction with tiny Street View cars as though it were a real place.

2015: In the past, if your images were hosted off your website’s domain, it was very unlikely Google would crawl them for Google News.

2015: Return on investment rose as revenue outpaced the rise in spending.

2015: You could track, over time, what Google Now Cards Google showed you each day.

2015: The update brought both camera and conversation mode translation to the iOS app for the first time, as well as vast improvements to those features on the Android version of the app.

2015: Historically, Google had never allowed for random people to come and visit or tour the offices.

2014: Thousands of hotels listed within Google+ Local appeared to have had links leading to their official sites “hijacked” and replaced with ones leading to third-party booking services.

2014: The feature wasn’t new. You just no longer had to dig into the “advanced image search” features to get them.

2014: Two video parodies make fun of what a Google would be if it was a real guy.

2014: A pop-up alert appeared on a Yelp business profile page and warned consumers that a Yelp sting operation had caught the company trying to acquire reviews by buying them, offering gifts or discounts, or some other way that Yelp doesn’t allow.

2013: Prior to this update, The Wayback Machine provided access to about 150 billion URLs.

2013: Kohn joined us as our Special Projects Correspondent. Marvin joined as a Contributing Writer, focusing primarily on paid advertising topics (she would go on to become Editor-in-Chief from October 2018 to December 2020).

2012: Founder Gabriel Weinberg has been taking feedback and tweaking the design for at least three-plus weeks in the site’s community forum, where he announced the new look and layout.

2011: After six years at the helm of Google Maps, Hanke said he was “restless” and was a bit tired of running a large organization.

2011: Google hit 66.6% – a record high for Google in comScore’s numbers – while AOL hit a historic low of 1.9%.

2011: In the new format, the headline was combined with the first description line, or the two description lines were combined.

2011: Police examined the data that Google collected between October 2009 and May 2010 and determined that it broke two South Korean laws.

2011: Both ads played on the Bing “decision engine” idea by having aspiring actors explain why they decided to get into acting, followed by a message that “pre-congratulates the Golden Globe winners of tomorrow.”

2011: “Q. Is Yahoo! committed to Flickr? A. Hell yes we are! We love this product and team; on strategy and profitable.”

2010: Query suggestions varied based on user location.

2010: Yahoo, Bing, and Ask.com all saw their search share drop from November to December.

2010: Another warning.

2010: Businesses could use their Place Pages to promote time-sensitive (real-time) events – as long as they could find the feature.

2010: As the new Senior Vice President of the Yahoo Search Products team, Seth would manage Yahoo’s Search team and all things related to Yahoo Search.

2010: China’s government suggested it likely wasn’t going to allow Google to operate unfiltered or negotiate with the search engine.

2010: Network Distribution allowed advertisers to select if they wanted to advertise on Yahoo’s entire network or just on either the Yahoo Search network or Yahoo Search Partner network.

2010: The massive number of new tweets coming in was to blame. The search index behind Twitter Search couldn’t hold it all.

2010: Would the entire GoogleHack episode develop into a major reversal for the growth of cloud computing? (Spoiler alert: No.)

2010: The major search engines responded by linking information about disaster relief efforts from their homepages.

2009: New links appeared at the bottom of the ad’s info window: Get Directions, Street View, and/or Save to My Maps.

2009: It used web traffic, log files and other methods to find new or modified URLs.

2009: Google ceased developing a variety of products as part of a continuing move to keep efforts focused on products with greater usage

2009: The program was aimed at developers, hosting companies and others to take on the responsibility of billing, support and training, in exchange for a 20% discount on the services.

2009: Blame the failure on the economic conditions.

2009: A complaint sought to preempt the development of behavioral targeting and profiling in mobile advertising.

2009: The ads were either are false or failed to make legally required disclosures.

2009: Yahoo matched the advertiser’s ads by the contextual relevancy of the page’s content to the keywords the advertisers purchased.

2009: Google implied the cuts would be due to the engineers not being willing or able to relocate to Google’s Mountain View headquarters.

2008: The article generated some serious spam issues for Wired, generated discord within the search marketing community, and injured the search marketing industry in general.

2008: Google CEO Eric Schmidt was a member of the Apple board and was on stage for the iPhone’s introduction.

2008: The 14 million shares came out to about $339.5 million, but gave Liberty Media Corporation about a 30 percent stake in the parent company of Ask.com.

2008: The ban seemed to have caused their stock price to drop 45% in one day.

2008: University of Brighton professor said using Google and Wikipedia doesn’t encourage students to use their “own brains” enough

From Search Marketing Expo (SMX)

Past contributions from Search Engine Land’s Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

These columns are a snapshot in time and have not been updated since publishing, unless noted. Opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and not necessarily Search Engine Land.

< January 13 | Search Marketing History | January 15 >