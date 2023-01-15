Facebook Graph Search arrives

In 2013, Facebook announced a new experience that it called Graph Search.

Facebook Graph Search relied heavily on Likes and other connections to determine what to show as the most relevant search results for each user.

At launch, Facebook Graph Search only included people, photos, places and interests.

Facebook Graph Search wasn’t a traditional web search engine like Google or Bing. It was a new type of search – a social search engine. Although Facebook was already using Bing for web search results at that time.

Also on this day

2021: The courses cover the basics including an introduction to LinkedIn Ads, how to use LinkedIn ad targeting, and reporting and analytics for LinkedIn ads.

2019: Advertisers could opt into automated bidding and tailor bids for the search ads by page placement.

2019: The directive sought to “harmonize” copyright law across Europe.

2019: The company had been using OpenStreetMap.

2018: “Pages that include matching images” section was not showing image thumbnails as it should.

2018: The image was designed by guest artist Cannaday Chapman and created in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network.

2016: In addition to recent searches, Google inserted a “What’s Hot” and “Nearby” option in the pull-down menu.

2016: The latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google began showing the social profile links for Pixar, Apple, Starbucks, Google and many more brands.

2015: Fifty four percent of respondents said search was the top way they found mobile content/websites

2015: Desktop’s influence, while still dominant, continued to wane

2015: Google had a new and improved Structured Data Testing tool, updated its documentation and guidelines, while adding more markup support.

2015: The feature would be eliminated on Feb. 11.

2015: Google asked: “What would you like to see from Google Websearch & Webmaster Tools in 2015?”

2015: Google made four updates to the events knowledge graph, after launching the markup back in March 2014.

2015: Google Maps App added cuisine type filters and more features for iOS and Android users.

2014: Google’s Matt Cutts answered this question: “Are results in different positions ranked by different algorithms?” Spoiler alert: The answer was no.

2014: The end of an era – this was Fishkin’s final day as CEO of Moz.

2014: While still representing the largest share, Experian reported search engines experienced a 13% drop in the amount of upstream traffic sent to retailers when comparing year-over-year traffic data.

2014: Google’s share of search queries was up 0.6 percent in December 2013, to 67.3 percent

2014: EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said Google needed to deliver additional, revised proposals within weeks to avoid a formal antitrust proceeding.

2014: What we do know: they answered at least one question about how to mount art on a brick wall.

2013: That time when Matt Cutts blog started ranking for [sreppleasers] in Google.

2013: That growth trend was down just slightly from the 21% annual increase reported for 2011.

2013: That was significantly more than the 13% who began at health portals like WebMD, general information sites like Wikipedia (only 2%) and social networks (1%).

2013: The winner would earn a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology grant for their school, and have his or her logo displayed on the Google homepage.

2013: And they called it … PowerListings+.

2011: 13% said they couldn’t find what they were looking for. The answers were there, the “signal” that people want to tune into. They were just surrounded by a lot of noise.

2010: ComScore’s search share figures from December 2009: Yahoo, 17.3%, Bing, 10.7%. (Google? It was at 65.7%.)

2010: Amazon said it would no longer pay referral fees to Associates who sent users via keyword bidding or other paid search on any other search engine or their extended search networks

2010: The launch followed a pilot phase that the company said allowed developers to monetize mobile apps, desktop clients, social search engines and similar applications.

2009: Bartz said her instinct or “gut” was not necessarily to sell, although she would need to immerse herself in the issues and economics to make a better determination.

2009: The cuts were expected to be “far less than the 15,000 positions” first thought.

2009: The Wikipedia SearchMonkey App was turned on by default for all Yahoo search users, which made it the sixth app that all Yahoo searchers would see (with LinkedIn, Yelp, Yahoo Local, Citysearch and Zagat).

2009: TweetNews was a new search engine that used hot Twitter topics to bring more relevance and freshness to news search.

2008: Google Directory scores were much higher than those shown on the Google Toolbar.

2008: Microsoft teamed up with MediaCart to offer in-store behavioral ad targeting and took the concept of “location-based services” to the store aisles using RFID tags.

2008: How candidates, campaign staffers and other third parties were using Google Maps and the Maps API to showcase their messages and organize political volunteers and activists in upcoming primaries.

2008: Among the bidders: Google, AT&T, Verizon and MetroPCS.

2007: Among the findings: search marketers needed to be more concerned about getting into the top five rather than the top ten, if they wanted to be seen.

2007: More searchers were seeing a series of eight suggested searches as links, under the heading of “Searches related to:” followed by the original word you searched for.

2007: “It’s tiring to hear the Microsoft leadership just rip at Google rather than deliver successes that speak for themselves.”

2007: How the various search engines were trying to get users to make them their default choice.

2007: Graywolf’s blog was hacked, then Stuntdubl went down.

2007: “It’s your worst nightmare – someone reads parts of your Google emails, views your docs, modifies your spreadsheets, checks out your reading habits on the Google personalized homepage or Google Reader, and goes through your search history.”

2007: While 98% of Google employee money went to Democrats in the last election, the company-controlled Google NetPAC gave 61% of its contributions to conservative candidates.

