Google officially acquires DoubleClick

In 2008, the European Commission approved Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick, valued at $3.1 billion.

The commission found that the “transaction would be unlikely to have harmful effects on consumers, either in ad serving or in intermediation in online advertising markets.”

The deal was first announced April 13, 2007. The EU began its investigation in November 2007. The US Federal Trade Commission approved the purchase in December 2007.

In 2008, display advertising represented about 32% of total US online advertising (roughly $6.7 billion), according to the IAB.

