Google Buzz launches

In 2010, Google revealed its latest attempt to create a social network and compete with Facebook and Twitter. And they called it Google Buzz.

Buzz was tied to two main elements – Gmail and mobile. But would users want social networking to invade their inbox?

As we noted at the time, there were a couple of “risky” features. The launch was generally greeted with heavy criticism and Buzz would quickly become a privacy nightmare that would hang on for dear life until Google tried its luck again with Google+.

Dig deeper:

Also on this day

2022: Google finished the migration of all the messages into the new Search Console interface.

2022: Google announced an improvement to its ranking systems meant to help searchers discover stories from “authoritative, relevant local news sources.”

2022: Ads could contain up to three bullet points.

2022: Additions included general availability for Smart Campaigns and support for Local Service Ads campaigns in open beta.

2022: The vertical-specific ad format was only available to advertisers targeting customers in the U.S.

2021: Microsoft said eCPC increases conversions while lowering CPA, but some advertisers worried about loss of control.

2021: What advertisers were gaining and losing, and what they could do to prepare for the rollout.

2018: You could now log into your Bing Webmaster Tools account using your Google or Facebook login.

2018: The latest images showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

2017: The old metric would vanish completely as Conversions measurement fully takes over.

2017: A feedback tool was in limited testing, with hopes to launch it worldwide.

2017: Google likely had more than 30 billion queries per month across platforms.

2017: Game day ads drove incremental lifts in branded search for CPG, almost none for B2B brands, Quantcast data showed.

2017: Nearly 60% used voice because it was faster or easier than typing.

2017: With the new 6.11 version of Bing’s iOS search app, results for a “homes for sale + ZIP code” query returned real estate listings for specified ZIP codes.

2017: Snowbirds could also get quick results for snow conditions at U.S. ski resorts.

2016: You could quickly make edits to Knowledge Graph cards that you represent directly in the Google search results.

2016: Engineers said they were working on a fix and that historical data was not lost.

2015: Ads would (usually) no longer be re-set and sent back to editorial review when tracking criteria change.

2015: Both Google and the EU had credible positions on whether RTBF should be applied globally.

2013: Strange search queries that should have returned no matches turned Google into a porn search engine.

2012: After about 14 years at the company.

2012: And both remained very far behind Google.

2012: You could filter places results by four categories: “I haven’t been to yet”; “I have been to before”; “My friends have been to”; “Have Foursquare specials.”

2011: He compared a “time capsule” of search results he saved from Google’s index in 2000 to the present day to show how Google had improved in terms of spam and search quality.

2011: The change lasted less than seven months.

2011: Google’s mobile ad business was worth roughly $1 billion on an annualized basis. But it was growing rapidly.

2010: Facebook was the fourth most-visited US web property overall, with Google and Yahoo still atop that list.

2010: A new record for Tweets-per-second (TPS) for a sporting event was set: 4,064.

2010: Much of the search growth came from toolbar searches, which was up by 35% in terms of revenue.

2010: The search engines unveiled their special coverage sections and search features

2009: Could “real-time search” disrupt Google’s dominance?

2009: Microsoft said that the same change to US results had been “positive since the launch.”

2009: Google made Google Suggest the default behavior for the main search box.

2009: Google was reportedly laying off qualified engineers as part of a mandate to reduce headcount across the board.

2009: The map was embedded within specific listings.

2009: Online retailers had a strong presence, representing well over 30% of the listings shown.

2008: Because massively undervalued Yahoo.

2007: Just some of the coverage.

2007: Powerset won the rights to natural language search technology from Xerox PARC that it hoped would make it the new Google, when it finally launched.

2007: The founders left Google due to differences of opinion and remuneration.

